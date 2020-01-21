KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) is OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s 5th Largest Position

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 198,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,748 shares during the period. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF comprises about 2.9% of OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora owned 0.42% of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF worth $9,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KWEB. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 274.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 43,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 31,784 shares during the period. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 13,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $715,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 183,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,597,000 after acquiring an additional 14,998 shares in the last quarter.

Get KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF alerts:

Shares of KWEB traded down $1.72 on Tuesday, reaching $52.24. The stock had a trading volume of 4,974,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,378,281. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.96. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 12-month low of $38.01 and a 12-month high of $54.77.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.0413 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.08%.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB).

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.