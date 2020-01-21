Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC Has $1.23 Million Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ED. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. 59.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ED traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.83. 2,140,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,769,459. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.25 and a 52 week high of $94.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.12. The firm has a market cap of $29.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 10.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. Analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.765 per share. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.52%.

ED has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.46.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

