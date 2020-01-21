Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC Makes New $1.83 Million Investment in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 28,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advantage Inc. grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% in the third quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 73,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,798,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,206,108,000 after purchasing an additional 7,178,698 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.4% in the third quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 183,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,302,000 after purchasing an additional 37,150 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.1% in the third quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 5,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $67.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,518,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,981,600. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a one year low of $42.48 and a one year high of $67.62. The company has a market capitalization of $108.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.83.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 23.53% and a return on equity of 45.49%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.23%.

In related news, insider Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $1,414,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,827.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John E. Elicker sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total transaction of $849,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,471 shares in the company, valued at $4,219,526.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BMY shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Citigroup raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.69.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

