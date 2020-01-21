Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 5,257 Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,257 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,661,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.6% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 5.4% in the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 804 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Investments grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.8% in the second quarter. Laffer Investments now owns 2,487 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 55.7% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.56, for a total value of $6,291,200.00. Insiders sold a total of 188,646 shares of company stock valued at $58,355,351 in the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on Broadcom from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $365.00 target price (up from $340.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.23.

AVGO traded down $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $308.07. 2,196,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,621,304. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $313.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $295.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.44. Broadcom Inc has a fifty-two week low of $250.09 and a fifty-two week high of $331.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.83 billion, a PE ratio of 47.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.90.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.35 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 19.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $3.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.65. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 74.67%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

