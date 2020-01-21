Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 6,609 Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,609 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Msci during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Msci during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Msci during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Msci by 285.7% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Msci during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MSCI traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $278.03. The stock had a trading volume of 413,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,172. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $263.40 and its 200 day moving average is $241.19. Msci Inc has a twelve month low of $160.02 and a twelve month high of $281.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.59, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.13.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $394.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.79 million. Msci had a negative return on equity of 243.52% and a net margin of 39.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Msci Inc will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on Msci from $222.00 to $218.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Msci in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Msci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Msci in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Msci from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.11.

In other Msci news, Director Benjamin F. Dupont sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.51, for a total value of $1,908,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,077,328.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Laurent Seyer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.58, for a total value of $2,455,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 111,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,452,651.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,873 shares of company stock valued at $13,567,148. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Msci Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

