Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the quarter. Church & Dwight makes up about 1.5% of Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $2,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 364,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,426,000 after purchasing an additional 18,482 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,868,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,543,000 after acquiring an additional 249,340 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,220,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,856,000 after acquiring an additional 32,465 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 214,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,161,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CHD shares. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

In related news, Director James Craigie sold 19,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.87, for a total value of $1,355,478.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,623.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,951,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518,504. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.64 and a 52-week high of $80.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.19. The company has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.10.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 24.91%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Read More: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.