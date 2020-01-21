Kryll (KRL) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $8,491.00

Kryll (CURRENCY:KRL) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 21st. In the last week, Kryll has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar. Kryll has a market cap of $1.41 million and $8,491.00 worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kryll token can now be bought for about $0.0542 or 0.00000620 BTC on popular exchanges including Liquid and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Kryll

Kryll’s launch date was April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,960,580 tokens. Kryll’s official message board is medium.com/@kryll_io. The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kryll’s official website is kryll.io.

Kryll Token Trading

Kryll can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryll directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kryll should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kryll using one of the exchanges listed above.

