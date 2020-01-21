KZ Cash (KZC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $24,327.00

KZ Cash (CURRENCY:KZC) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. KZ Cash has a market cap of $24,327.00 and $63.00 worth of KZ Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, KZ Cash has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar. One KZ Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0156 or 0.00000178 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and BitBay.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get KZ Cash alerts:

Polis (POLIS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00009581 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000019 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 27.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

KZ Cash Profile

KZ Cash (CRYPTO:KZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2018. KZ Cash’s total supply is 3,443,118 coins and its circulating supply is 1,563,996 coins. KZ Cash’s official Twitter account is @cash_kz. The official website for KZ Cash is kzcash.kz.

KZ Cash Coin Trading

KZ Cash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitBay and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KZ Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KZ Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KZ Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KZ Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KZ Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.