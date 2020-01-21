Lamden Market Capitalization Reaches $3.39 Million (TAU)

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded 23% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 21st. During the last seven days, Lamden has traded 44.6% higher against the dollar. Lamden has a total market capitalization of $3.39 million and approximately $34,685.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lamden token can currently be purchased for $0.0239 or 0.00000273 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy, IDEX, DEx.top and HitBTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00041784 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001998 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000714 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000112 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Lamden (CRYPTO:TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 27th, 2017. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 tokens. Lamden’s official website is lamden.io. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io.

Lamden can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, DEx.top, HitBTC, IDEX and Radar Relay. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

