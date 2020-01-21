Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Shares Bought by Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID raised its stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 249,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Landstar System comprises 2.4% of Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID owned approximately 0.63% of Landstar System worth $28,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LSTR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Landstar System by 9.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,134,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $446,485,000 after acquiring an additional 358,887 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Landstar System by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 878,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $94,826,000 after purchasing an additional 205,900 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Landstar System during the 2nd quarter valued at $16,987,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Landstar System by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 606,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,315,000 after purchasing an additional 101,285 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in Landstar System during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,806,000.

In related news, Director Diana M. Murphy sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total value of $825,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,969 shares in the company, valued at $3,771,063.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.23, for a total value of $586,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,797,520.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Landstar System from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens set a $129.00 price objective on shares of Landstar System and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR traded down $2.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,000. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.14 and a 200-day moving average of $111.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.97 and a 12-month high of $120.23.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.97%.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

