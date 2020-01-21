Lantz Financial LLC Has $1.92 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Lantz Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,552 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 1.1% of Lantz Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 2,874.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 35,914,893 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,108,275,000 after acquiring an additional 34,707,634 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 29,161.0% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $57,543,000 after acquiring an additional 16,838,124 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Apple by 28.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,844,434 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,428,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382,156 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Apple by 5.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,261,306 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,176,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its stake in Apple by 2,195.0% in the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 1,262,401 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $249,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $318.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.05 and a 12 month high of $317.57. The firm has a market cap of $1,397.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $289.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. Apple had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 53.82%. The firm had revenue of $64.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DZ Bank cut shares of Apple to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of Apple from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Apple from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $342.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.62.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

