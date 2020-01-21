Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Sold by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI reduced its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 56.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,332 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 30,979 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 247.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 486 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 195.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 538 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LVS stock opened at $74.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $56.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11, a P/E/G ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.61. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $51.17 and a 12-month high of $74.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.51.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The casino operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 37.04%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is currently 92.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Monday, October 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Las Vegas Sands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.40.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

