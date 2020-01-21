Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Stock Position Reduced by Callahan Advisors LLC

Callahan Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,332 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,132 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lazard were worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LAZ. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Lazard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lazard in the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lazard in the 2nd quarter worth $199,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Lazard in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard in the second quarter worth $209,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Buckingham Research raised their target price on Lazard from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine raised Lazard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded Lazard from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lazard from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Lazard in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Lazard currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

LAZ traded down $0.94 on Tuesday, hitting $43.30. 1,568,949 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,197,631. Lazard Ltd has a 52 week low of $31.07 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.26.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.98 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 50.66% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lazard Ltd will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lazard news, CAO Scott D. Hoffman sold 40,000 shares of Lazard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $1,530,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dominick Ragone sold 4,293 shares of Lazard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total value of $165,795.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, shareholder advisory, and various other financial matters.

