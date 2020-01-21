Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN.B) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN.B) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the construction company on Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This is a positive change from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Lennar stock opened at $50.47 on Tuesday. Lennar has a 12 month low of $34.77 and a 12 month high of $51.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.49 and its 200-day moving average is $43.85. The company has a current ratio of 14.19, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.01.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

