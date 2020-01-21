Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the construction company on Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This is a positive change from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Lennar has raised its dividend by an average of 46.2% annually over the last three years. Lennar has a payout ratio of 8.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Lennar to earn $6.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.6%.

Get Lennar alerts:

NYSE:LEN opened at $63.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 14.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Lennar has a 52-week low of $43.21 and a 52-week high of $64.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.17.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The construction company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. Lennar had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lennar will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Jonathan M. Jaffe sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $1,121,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 237,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,288,854.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David M. Collins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.54, for a total value of $625,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 116,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,294,102.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Buckingham Research boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.94.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.