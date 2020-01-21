LEOcoin (LEO) Price Tops $0.0022 on Exchanges

LEOcoin (CURRENCY:LEO) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 21st. During the last seven days, LEOcoin has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar. One LEOcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges including C-CEX, LEOxChange, Bit-Z and Livecoin. LEOcoin has a total market capitalization of $554,117.00 and $182.00 worth of LEOcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,720.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.99 or 0.01937887 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $340.44 or 0.03903922 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.53 or 0.00659759 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.23 or 0.00759453 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00102754 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010330 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00028350 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.72 or 0.00604531 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

LEOcoin Profile

LEOcoin (CRYPTO:LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ScryptJane hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 17th, 2014. LEOcoin’s total supply is 252,280,359 coins and its circulating supply is 251,946,816 coins. LEOcoin’s official website is www.leocoin.org. LEOcoin’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LEOcoin is /r/leocoinorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling LEOcoin

LEOcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, LEOxChange, TOPBTC, Livecoin and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEOcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LEOcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LEOcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

