Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILAK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILAK) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LILAK shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Liberty Latin America from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Scotiabank cut Liberty Latin America to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Liberty Latin America in a research report on Monday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Latin America from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Liberty Latin America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

Shares of LILAK stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.61. 633,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,902. Liberty Latin America has a fifty-two week low of $14.76 and a fifty-two week high of $21.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.63.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $966.80 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LILAK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 385,700.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 11,571 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the second quarter worth about $225,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the third quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the second quarter worth about $317,000. 62.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.