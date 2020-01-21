Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) Market Cap Achieves $10.68 Million

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $2.77 or 0.00031732 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, BtcTrade.im and ZB.COM. In the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded up 39.5% against the U.S. dollar. Lightning Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $10.68 million and $1.94 million worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Lightning Bitcoin

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC. Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog.

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

Lightning Bitcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, ZB.COM and BtcTrade.im. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

