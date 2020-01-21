Lincoln Capital LLC Buys 1,042 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Lincoln Capital LLC lifted its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the quarter. Diageo makes up 4.7% of Lincoln Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $11,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo by 586.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,578,000 after purchasing an additional 264,083 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Diageo by 29.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 252,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,334,000 after purchasing an additional 57,040 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Diageo by 117.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,420,000 after purchasing an additional 27,826 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Diageo in the third quarter worth $1,115,000. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo by 51.2% in the third quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 74,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,196,000 after purchasing an additional 25,254 shares in the last quarter. 9.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DEO stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $169.79. 389,896 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,740. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $141.82 and a 52 week high of $176.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $166.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.43.

DEO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.00.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

