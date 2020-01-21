Lincoln Capital LLC Grows Stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Lincoln Capital LLC grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,936 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,145 shares during the quarter. Mohawk Industries comprises 1.1% of Lincoln Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $2,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after buying an additional 6,977 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 360.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 68,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,294,000 after buying an additional 53,347 shares during the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,304,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries stock traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.29. 824,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 778,669. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.93 and a twelve month high of $156.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.29.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.11. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MHK shares. ValuEngine downgraded Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Cfra upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mohawk Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.43.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 26,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total transaction of $4,002,663.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 1,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total value of $216,113.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,521,096.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,405 shares of company stock valued at $6,703,341 over the last ninety days. 18.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

