Lincoln Capital LLC Has $17.37 Million Stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Lincoln Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the quarter. Markel makes up 7.2% of Lincoln Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Lincoln Capital LLC owned about 0.11% of Markel worth $17,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Markel during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markel during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Markel by 52.6% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 29 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Markel during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Markel by 75.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 35 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MKL. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Markel from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $1,250.00 to $1,325.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Markel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,136.50.

MKL traded down $6.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,186.24. The stock had a trading volume of 32,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,300. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Markel Co. has a 1-year low of $950.16 and a 1-year high of $1,216.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,146.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,141.30.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $13.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.55 by $6.40. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 6.75%. On average, research analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 40.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Markel news, Chairman Alan I. Kirshner sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,144.69, for a total value of $457,876.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 20,853 shares in the company, valued at $23,870,220.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Steven A. Markel sold 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,125.08, for a total value of $348,774.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,817,685.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,980 shares of company stock valued at $4,560,292 over the last 90 days. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

