Lincoln Capital LLC Has $5.89 Million Holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Lincoln Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,051 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola comprises about 2.4% of Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $5,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 10.0% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 131,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,175,000 after buying an additional 11,966 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.2% during the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 7.2% during the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 213,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,843,000 after buying an additional 14,330 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 253,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,781,000 after buying an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Sunday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim set a $59.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.11.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,968,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,181,694. The Coca-Cola Co has a one year low of $44.42 and a one year high of $57.24. The company has a market capitalization of $243.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.92.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 45.21%. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 139,302 shares in the company, valued at $7,800,912. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total transaction of $4,959,574.77. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 93,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,134,526.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,289 shares of company stock worth $8,113,175 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

