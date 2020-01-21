Lincoln Capital LLC Has $6.42 Million Stock Holdings in Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX)

Lincoln Capital LLC lifted its stake in Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) by 34.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,010 shares during the quarter. Colfax makes up 2.7% of Lincoln Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Lincoln Capital LLC owned 0.15% of Colfax worth $6,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its stake in shares of Colfax by 222.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 6,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 4,621 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Colfax by 30.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 36,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 8,537 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Colfax in the third quarter worth $12,030,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Colfax by 8.8% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 525,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,264,000 after acquiring an additional 42,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Colfax by 219.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 29,459 shares during the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colfax alerts:

CFX stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.17. 849,135 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,096,620. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Colfax Corp has a 52 week low of $22.96 and a 52 week high of $38.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of -11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.65.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. Colfax had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a positive return on equity of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $846.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Colfax Corp will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 22,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $822,158.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 203,287 shares in the company, valued at $7,489,093.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total transaction of $147,846.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,700,697.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,242 shares of company stock valued at $1,130,773. 12.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on CFX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colfax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Colfax from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Colfax in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Colfax from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Colfax to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.80.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.