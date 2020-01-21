Lincoln Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Lincoln Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,361 shares during the period. Phillips 66 accounts for approximately 2.8% of Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $6,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,727,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,327,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,558 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 3,861.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,744,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $350,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650,256 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,515,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $234,953,000 after purchasing an additional 45,047 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,177,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $222,936,000 after purchasing an additional 76,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 248.3% in the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,511,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $141,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total transaction of $55,461.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PSX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.17.

PSX traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.34. 2,102,017 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,587,601. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.04 and its 200 day moving average is $106.44. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $80.24 and a 52 week high of $119.92.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $27.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.31 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 19.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

