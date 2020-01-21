Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its position in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 58,106 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Linde were worth $40,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Linde by 41.2% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,929,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,391,497,000 after buying an additional 2,022,326 shares during the period. Exane Asset Management acquired a new stake in Linde in the third quarter worth $202,000. Front Barnett Associates LLC increased its position in Linde by 2.3% in the third quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 55,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,661,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Linde by 11.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 693,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,427,000 after buying an additional 71,800 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the third quarter worth $58,000. 73.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Linde alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded down $2.56 on Tuesday, hitting $211.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 641,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,711. Linde PLC has a 12 month low of $156.43 and a 12 month high of $214.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $209.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. Linde had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. Equities analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 2,402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.17, for a total value of $509,632.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,729,989.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.71, for a total value of $331,970.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,707,886.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LIN. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Linde from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Linde in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $223.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Linde from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Pareto Securities raised Linde to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.24.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Story: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.