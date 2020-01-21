LINKA (LINKA) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $89,969.00

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 21st. One LINKA token can currently be bought for $0.0081 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LINKA has a total market capitalization of $5.63 million and $89,969.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LINKA has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00037512 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $474.77 or 0.05481615 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00026875 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00034147 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00127486 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001283 BTC.

LINKA Token Profile

LINKA (CRYPTO:LINKA) is a token. It was first traded on August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 tokens. The official website for LINKA is www.linka.io.

Buying and Selling LINKA

LINKA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINKA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LINKA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

