Liquidity Network (LQD) Hits Market Cap of $426,058.00

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 21st. During the last week, Liquidity Network has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Liquidity Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0098 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, Bilaxy, LATOKEN and IDEX. Liquidity Network has a total market cap of $426,058.00 and $44,710.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Liquidity Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $311.73 or 0.03606671 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011583 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00205322 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000729 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00030805 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00127620 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Liquidity Network

Liquidity Network’s launch date was November 1st, 2015. Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,334,645 tokens. Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid. The official message board for Liquidity Network is medium.com/@liquidity.network. Liquidity Network’s official website is liquidity.network.

Buying and Selling Liquidity Network

Liquidity Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, LATOKEN, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidity Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquidity Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Liquidity Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Liquidity Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Liquidity Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.