Lisk Price Up 10.1% Over Last 7 Days (LSK)

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. During the last seven days, Lisk has traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.70 or 0.00008103 BTC on exchanges including Binance, BitBay, Exrates and OKEx. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $85.29 million and $1.37 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lisk alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00022516 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00010181 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 102.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00024143 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005336 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 53.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000169 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 38.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00006126 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 137,686,304 coins and its circulating supply is 121,564,921 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lisk is lisk.io. Lisk’s official message board is forum.lisk.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “During the ICO 100,000,000 LISK weree goven out to ICO participants, the core team, third parties and active community members. Once the network is established with 101 delegates there will be an inflation of 5 newly created LISK with every block, these are the Forging Rewards. Every 3,000,000 blocks (~1 year) this reward is reduced by 1 LISK, ending at 1 LISK per block where it stays like that forever. The Forging Rewards will be equally distributed through all active (101 and higher) delegates, same as the network fees. We implemented this mechanism to create an incentive to run a delegate and secure the network. Additionally, this allows Lisk to finance itself in the future. Lisk is written in JavaScript utilizing NodeJS. “

Lisk Coin Trading

Lisk can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, BitBay, Coindeal, ChaoEX, Bitbns, Livecoin, LiteBit.eu, HitBTC, Binance, CoinEgg, Huobi, Exrates, Upbit, Coinroom, Cryptopia, Gate.io, YoBit, Coinbe, OKEx, Bittrex, Bit-Z and COSS. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lisk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.