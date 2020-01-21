Litecoin (LTC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $3.84 Billion

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 21st. Over the last seven days, Litecoin has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin coin can now be purchased for $57.69 or 0.00666118 BTC on major exchanges including Stellarport, CoinEgg, RightBTC and Coinut. Litecoin has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion and approximately $3.84 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00010276 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000045 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00007916 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00034138 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Litecoin Coin Profile

Litecoin (CRYPTO:LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 63,906,094 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.com. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “- Faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) – Scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm – 84 million litecoins – Higher transaction volume than Bitcoin – MIT/X11 license”

Buying and Selling Litecoin

