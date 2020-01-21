Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Lowered to “Sell” at Cross Research

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) was downgraded by analysts at Cross Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Littelfuse in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, CL King raised their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $199.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.67.

LFUS stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $190.75. The company had a trading volume of 662 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,528. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $189.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.07. Littelfuse has a 1-year low of $149.80 and a 1-year high of $206.00.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $362.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.14 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 9.51%. Littelfuse’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Littelfuse will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total transaction of $28,200.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 393,670 shares in the company, valued at $73,037,595.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total transaction of $110,358.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,312 shares in the company, valued at $609,176.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,991 shares of company stock worth $13,890,241 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Littelfuse during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Littelfuse by 652.2% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Littelfuse during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the third quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

