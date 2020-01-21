LockTrip (LOC) Trading 5.8% Lower This Week

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 21st. LockTrip has a total market capitalization of $7.20 million and $14,199.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LockTrip token can now be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00005511 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, Bancor Network, YoBit and Kucoin. Over the last week, LockTrip has traded down 5.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get LockTrip alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003130 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00007563 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000173 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About LockTrip

LOC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 15th, 2016. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 tokens. LockTrip’s official message board is medium.com/@LockChainCo. LockTrip’s official website is locktrip.com. The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LockTrip Token Trading

LockTrip can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, YoBit, Kucoin, Gatecoin, Bancor Network, Mercatox, LATOKEN and Fatbtc. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LockTrip should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LockTrip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LockTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LockTrip and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.