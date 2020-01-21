Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Stake Lessened by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,135 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $5,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of L. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Loews by 22,489.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,547,405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540,555 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Loews by 3.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,005,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,039,014,000 after buying an additional 700,123 shares in the last quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in Loews by 27.5% during the third quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 1,205,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,066,000 after buying an additional 260,234 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Loews during the third quarter worth approximately $13,277,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Loews by 9.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,100,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $114,822,000 after buying an additional 178,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David B. Edelson sold 9,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total value of $495,719.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,370,315.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 3,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $154,749.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,662.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,925 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,681. 14.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:L opened at $52.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11 and a beta of 0.68. Loews Co. has a 1-year low of $44.17 and a 1-year high of $56.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.18.

Loews (NYSE:L) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 3.83%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Loews Co. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on L. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Loews from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Loews from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.50.

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

