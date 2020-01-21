Longbow Research Boosts Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target to $69.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Longbow Research from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Longbow Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.42% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cleveland Research raised shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Wedbush raised shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.38.

Micron Technology stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $58.27. The stock had a trading volume of 5,691,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,834,362. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $32.14 and a 52 week high of $58.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $64.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.58.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 17.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. Research analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,160,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total transaction of $200,779.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 101,439 shares in the company, valued at $4,789,949.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,786 shares of company stock worth $2,649,197 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 87,876,412 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,974,651,000 after buying an additional 1,176,989 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,141,622 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,489,492,000 after purchasing an additional 4,004,759 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,370,753 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,831,377,000 after buying an additional 717,819 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Micron Technology by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 57,143,016 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $598,287,000 after buying an additional 5,961,872 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields now owns 40,380,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,768,000 after buying an additional 414,000 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

