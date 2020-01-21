Longbow Research Increases Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target to $80.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its price objective raised by Longbow Research from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Longbow Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.82% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WDC. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Western Digital to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Cowen raised shares of Western Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Loop Capital raised shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Cascend Securities boosted their price target on Western Digital from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

WDC traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.48. 1,316,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,298,357. Western Digital has a 52-week low of $35.61 and a 52-week high of $70.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.98. The company has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.99, a PEG ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.87.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 9.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Western Digital will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Western Digital news, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 2,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total transaction of $142,685.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 261,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,366,532.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 4,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.79, for a total transaction of $278,800.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,385 shares of company stock valued at $1,900,638. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. Palo Capital grew its position in Western Digital by 26.4% during the third quarter. Palo Capital now owns 22,945 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 4,788 shares during the period. J. Goldman & Company purchased a new position in Western Digital during the third quarter worth approximately $4,676,000. Eagle Asset Management grew its stake in Western Digital by 450.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management now owns 39,536 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 32,357 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management increased its holdings in Western Digital by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nexus Investment Management now owns 180,825 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $10,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amerigo Asset Management acquired a new position in Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth $164,461,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

