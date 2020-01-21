Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 15,000 Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $14,221,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,665,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 989,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,665,000 after acquiring an additional 322,982 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 2.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,658,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,679,000 after acquiring an additional 321,857 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 56.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 873,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,499,000 after acquiring an additional 315,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

VLY stock opened at $11.46 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.12. Valley National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.28 and a 1-year high of $12.14.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $261.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Stephens started coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

