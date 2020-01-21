Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 2,400 Shares of Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 2,915.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth $358,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. 6 Meridian grew its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 12,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 21,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SRC. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Bank of America raised Spirit Realty Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.38.

SRC opened at $51.42 on Tuesday. Spirit Realty Capital Inc has a twelve month low of $36.69 and a twelve month high of $53.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.00 and a 200-day moving average of $48.03. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $167.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.15 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 42.82% and a return on equity of 8.03%. Spirit Realty Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital Inc will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.14%.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

