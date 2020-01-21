Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys New Position in Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 1,237.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $97.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.65. Grand Canyon Education Inc has a 52 week low of $76.48 and a 52 week high of $132.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.66.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 34.73% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The company had revenue of $193.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Grand Canyon Education’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education Inc will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Barrington Research set a $145.00 price target on Grand Canyon Education and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $126.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grand Canyon Education presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.25.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

