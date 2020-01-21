Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,578 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Steven Madden by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 30,366 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Steven Madden by 126.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 60,224 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 33,643 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network purchased a new position in Steven Madden in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Steven Madden by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 72,430 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 5,332 shares during the period. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Steven Madden news, President Amelia Varela sold 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.19, for a total transaction of $282,816.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 144,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,402,070.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Awadhesh K. Sinha sold 14,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.13, for a total transaction of $614,605.59. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,764,559.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,236 shares of company stock valued at $5,517,615. 1.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $42.36 on Tuesday. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $28.95 and a 1 year high of $44.79. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.61 and its 200 day moving average is $37.32.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $497.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.18 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 20.01% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.79%.

SHOO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Steven Madden from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Steven Madden to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Steven Madden presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.71.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

