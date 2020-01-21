Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,760 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,940 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 33.2% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 2nd quarter worth $121,000.

Shares of NYSE AJRD opened at $53.13 on Tuesday. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $53.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $481.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.47 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AJRD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aerojet Rocketdyne currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.20.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

