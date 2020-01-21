Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Neogen were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neogen during the second quarter worth $269,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Neogen by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 156,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Neogen by 86.5% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Neogen during the second quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Neogen by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,373,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,721,000 after purchasing an additional 121,899 shares in the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NEOG stock opened at $71.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.52. Neogen Co. has a 52 week low of $50.60 and a 52 week high of $79.83.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 23rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $107.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.93 million. Neogen had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Neogen Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

NEOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Neogen in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Neogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

In other Neogen news, Director James L. Herbert sold 7,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total transaction of $477,768.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven J. Quinlan sold 8,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.65, for a total transaction of $559,359.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,497,544.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 219,650 shares of company stock valued at $14,512,052. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

