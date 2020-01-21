Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $58.26 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 198,400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 2.9% of Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Apple were worth $58,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 2,874.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 35,914,893 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,108,275,000 after purchasing an additional 34,707,634 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 29,161.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $57,543,000 after purchasing an additional 16,838,124 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Apple by 28.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,844,434 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,428,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382,156 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Apple by 5.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,261,306 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,176,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its stake in Apple by 2,195.0% in the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 1,262,401 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $249,854,000 after buying an additional 1,207,395 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AAPL. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Apple to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $280.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $192.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.62.

AAPL opened at $318.73 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.05 and a fifty-two week high of $317.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,397.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $289.63 and its 200 day moving average is $241.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $64.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.86 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 21.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.91 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,788,823.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

