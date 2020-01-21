Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Invests $1.11 Million in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,100 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 247.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 486 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 195.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 538 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 36.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $74.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.51. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $51.17 and a twelve month high of $74.29.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The casino operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 37.04%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.77%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Standpoint Research cut Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Las Vegas Sands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.40.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

