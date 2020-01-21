Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Reduces Position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Balchem were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Balchem during the second quarter worth about $65,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Balchem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Balchem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Balchem in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Balchem in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Balchem alerts:

Shares of BCPC stock opened at $108.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Balchem Co. has a twelve month low of $79.06 and a twelve month high of $109.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.10 and a beta of 1.18.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. Balchem had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $158.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.42 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Balchem’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Balchem Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.51%. This is a positive change from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. Balchem’s payout ratio is presently 17.28%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BCPC shares. ValuEngine cut Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Balchem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “positive” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Balchem in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.67.

About Balchem

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.