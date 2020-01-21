Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Reduces Position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,170 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,430 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,241,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $385,576,000 after purchasing an additional 862,874 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Old National Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $11,641,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Old National Bancorp by 483.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 749,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,432,000 after buying an additional 620,888 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Old National Bancorp during the third quarter worth $4,869,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Old National Bancorp during the third quarter worth $4,526,000. 67.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ONB shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Stephens downgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Old National Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $19.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONB opened at $18.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.59. Old National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.63 and a 1 year high of $18.74.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $209.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.79 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 25.19% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

