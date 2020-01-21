Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 1,120 Shares of TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,580 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BLD. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in TopBuild by 19.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after buying an additional 7,493 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in TopBuild by 144.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in TopBuild by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 587,216 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,598,000 after acquiring an additional 182,591 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in TopBuild by 562.0% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 25,949 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 22,029 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 273.6% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 11,948 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 8,750 shares during the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TopBuild alerts:

In related news, CFO John S. Peterson sold 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $62,332.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,407. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gerald Volas sold 23,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.97, for a total value of $2,589,984.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,667,705.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,212 shares of company stock valued at $3,158,146 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BLD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on TopBuild from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on TopBuild from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on TopBuild in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. TopBuild presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.80.

Shares of NYSE BLD opened at $111.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.64. TopBuild Corp has a 52-week low of $47.28 and a 52-week high of $113.74.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $682.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.76 million. TopBuild had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that TopBuild Corp will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.