Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 1,500 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Exponent were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exponent by 1,710.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Exponent in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Exponent by 787.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exponent during the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exponent by 98.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 89.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EXPO shares. BidaskClub cut Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Exponent in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine cut Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Sidoti increased their target price on Exponent from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.25.

EXPO opened at $72.07 on Tuesday. Exponent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.10 and a fifty-two week high of $72.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.03 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.28.

In other news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 3,992 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total transaction of $258,402.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92,499 shares in the company, valued at $5,987,460.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.02, for a total transaction of $448,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,114,358.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,411 shares of company stock valued at $5,542,395. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

