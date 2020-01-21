Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 1,570 Shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 95.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 646 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, 6 Meridian lifted its position in SkyWest by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 4,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

SKYW opened at $66.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.33. SkyWest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.62 and a 1 year high of $66.52.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.05. SkyWest had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $760.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SkyWest, Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. SkyWest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.06%.

SKYW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub downgraded SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on SkyWest in a report on Monday, November 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.17.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

