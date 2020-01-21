Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 5,900 Shares of Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Solaredge Technologies were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in Solaredge Technologies by 376.7% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Cascend Securities upped their target price on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Solaredge Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.31.

SEDG stock opened at $104.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.18, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $36.28 and a twelve month high of $106.14.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.22. Solaredge Technologies had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The company had revenue of $410.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Solaredge Technologies news, Director More Avery sold 9,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total transaction of $775,604.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 564,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,160,604.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Zvi Lando sold 28,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $2,229,603.85. Insiders have sold 143,463 shares of company stock worth $12,940,302 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

