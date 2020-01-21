Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Trims Position in UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNF. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of UniFirst by 1.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,954 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,332,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in UniFirst in the third quarter valued at $351,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in UniFirst by 469.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,080 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 12,432 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in UniFirst during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,464,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in UniFirst by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,747 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,771 shares during the period. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UniFirst stock opened at $211.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. UniFirst Corp has a 12 month low of $134.16 and a 12 month high of $217.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.71.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The textile maker reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.51. UniFirst had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $465.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UniFirst Corp will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.74%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UNF shares. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of UniFirst in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $239.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 11th.

In other UniFirst news, VP David A. Difillippo sold 776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.16, for a total transaction of $159,980.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,130 shares in the company, valued at $2,500,720.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen M. Camilli sold 351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.99, for a total value of $74,759.49. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,898.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,978 shares of company stock valued at $410,569 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

