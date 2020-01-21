Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Sib LLC

Sib LLC cut its stake in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,631 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 9,297 shares during the period. Lululemon Athletica makes up about 10.5% of Sib LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Sib LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $14,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,249 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director David M. Mussafer sold 4,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $1,014,041.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,111,499. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Stuart Haselden sold 27,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.78, for a total value of $6,390,043.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,549,196.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LULU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $216.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $257.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price target (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.41.

LULU traded up $1.27 on Tuesday, reaching $242.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,604,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,608,118. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.01 and a fifty-two week high of $247.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $231.80 and a 200-day moving average of $204.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $31.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.68.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

